Former Selma Mayor George Evans Laid to Rest in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

People in Selma celebrated the life and impact of the Honorable George Patrick Evans during funeral services at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church.

Evans was a ground breaking leader in the areas of government — education — athletics — and community service.

“I’ve known Mayor Evans for years, since I was a little girl, he was a very inspirational, active man across Dallas County,” said Keshee Dozier Smith.

“He was soft-spoken, ready, eager to help anybody and everybody,” said former Selma City Councilman Greg Bjelke.

Evans was the first black school superintendent of Dallas County Schools — as well as an accomplished high school and college referee.

Evan is listed in both the SWAC — and the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s — Halls of Fame.

“He touched a lot of lives in a lot of different spheres of influence,” said State Representative Prince Chestnut.

“To grow up here in Selma is to know and love George Evans,” said Congresswoman Terri Sewell.

“He has made an indelible mark on this city. He loved Selma. And we will miss him. This was a true celebration of his life, a life well lead.”