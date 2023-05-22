Periods Of Rain/Storms Through Midweek

by Shane Butler

A rather active weather pattern for our area through midweek. We expect mostly cloudy skies with periods of rain and storms. Any storms that do develop will be capable of gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. Temps will stay below average highs for this time of the year. The clouds, rain, and easterly winds will hold us in the 70s through Wednesday. We see drier conditions returing Thursday into most of Friday. This will open up the sky and reveal more sunshine. Temps will respond and it’s looking like low to mid 80s for highs late week. The upcoming long holiday weekend is looking mainly sunny and dry for now. A stray shower can’t be ruled out but that seems to be about it. Temps are looking llike 80s for highs and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The look ahead into next week shows high pressure across the deep south. This would help continue the sunny and mainly dry conditions into the middle of that week.