Rain, Storms Early This Week; Drier To End The Week

by Ben Lang

Monday morning was gloomy across much of central and south Alabama, with a mainly cloudy sky in most locations. However, our area was mainly rain-free prior to midday. Although, showers and storms may become widespread during the afternoon and linger through the evening. Additionally, a few storms may become strong to severe, capable of strong straight-line wind gusts and perhaps hail up to 1″ diameter.

Clouds plus showers and storms limit afternoon temperatures to the low and mid 80s. Most of the rain fades away after midnight Monday night. However, clouds linger, and showers and storms could be scattered about throughout Tuesday. Again, clouds combined with rain potential may significantly limit daytime warming. Temperatures may not reach 80° in some locations.

Isolated showers remain possible Wednesday, but the rain chance trends down for the rest of the week. Sunshine may increase Wednesday afternoon with high temperatures in the low 80s. Wednesday night lows may fall into the upper 50s, but low 60s otherwise. Thursday looks mostly sunny and rain-free with highs in the mid 80s.

Rain chances remain low throughout Memorial Day weekend. Despite that and a decent amount of sunshine in the sky, temperatures look fairly nice for late May in our area. Daytime highs range from the low to mid 80s Friday through Memorial Day with overnight lows in the low 60s.