Sunny & Warmer Days Ahead

by Shane Butler

It sure doesn’t look or feel like late May. Clouds, rain, and easterly winds giving us more of an early March look and feel. We expect clouds and showers to linger into the night and some rain activity greets us early Wednesday morning. That early morning clouds and rain will depart and we’re back into sunshine by Wednesday afternoon. Temps will respond to the sunshine and we’re warming into the upper 70s to lower 80s late afternoon. Sunshine and warmer temps will be the rule for Thursday. We’re back into the mid 80s for afternoon highs. Looks like a frontal system will drop into the area Friday. This system could set off a few showers as it passes through the area. The frontal boundary sets up south of us but still close enough for the chance of showers Saturday. The chance for rain activity is low throughout the holiday weekend but a stray shower definitely can’t be ruled out. Temps will manage the lower to mid 80s for highs. We expect sunshine and even warmer temps heading through the first half of next week. Mid to upper 80s are likely to occur for afternoon highs.