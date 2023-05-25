A Rather Mild Weather Pattern For Late May

by Shane Butler

We continue to sit under a dry and rather mild weather pattern for several more days. You will see lots of sunshine and mild temps until further notice. We expect lower to mid 80s for afternoon highs right through the holiday weekend. A frontal boundary will drop southward through the state Friday. Moisture will be limited and that will keep any rain chances low. High pressure will setup to our north. This position will continue a northeasterly wind flow over the area. Mostly sunny and dry conditions will prevail both Friday and Saturday. Temps will manage to lower 80s for highs. Some clouds and shower activity will try to creep into our eastern areas Sunday. An area of low pressure moving inland over GA/SC will send the moisture our way. A few showers can’t be ruled out Sunday afternoon. Temps may be held down in our eastern counties due to the increased cloud cover. We’re thinking upper 70s east to lower 80s west. That system to our east will move away late Sunday night into early Monday. This will put us back into full sunshine and warmer temps area wide Monday (Memorial Day). It looks like mid 80s return and most of next week will see mid to upper 80s for highs.