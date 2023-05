Sunshine, Warm Afternoons, Cool Nights Through Memorial Day

by Ben Lang

After a few gloomy mornings in central and south Alabama, Thursday began on a mainly sunny and mild note in our area. Sunshine remains abundant Thursday afternoon, with high temperatures in the mid 80s. Thursday night remains mostly clear and becomes cool with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. A stretch of pleasant late-May weather continues through Memorial Day weekend.