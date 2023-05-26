Pleasant Memorial Day Weekend Weather

by Ben Lang

Friday morning was fairly sunny with some fair weather clouds in central and south Alabama. The holiday weekend may already be underway for many, and the weather still looks very nice through Memorial Day. Friday afternoon looks partly cloudy with a handful of stray, light, and brief showers. However, 90-95% of our area remains completely rain-free. High temperatures range from the low to mid 80s. Friday night lows fall into the upper 50s with a mostly clear sky.

Saturday and Sunday’s weather looks similar to Friday. The sky becomes partly cloudy each day with a handful of stray showers possible each afternoon. Again, between 90 and 95% of our area remains rain-free. For those that see rain, it may not amount to more than a very brief, light downpour. Afternoon temperatures range from the low to mid 80s each day, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s each night.

Next Tuesday looks rain-free, but at least low-end rain chances return to our area starting next Wednesday. However, rain coverage may remain very low, mainly during the afternoon, through the end of next week. Meanwhile, temperatures trend warmer, more summer-like into the upper 80s as June begins late next week.