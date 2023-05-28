Shots Fired in Downtown Montgomery Lead to Police Chase

by WAKA 8

Shots fired near the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center in downtown Montgomery led police on a chase of the suspects’ vehicle.

Montgomery Police Dept. spokesperson Maj. Saba Coleman says officers who were around the 200 block of Tallapoosa Street responded to shots being fired in that area last night at about 10:40PM.

While going to the scene, they tried to stop the suspects’ vehicle, which they say refused to stop. That led to a chase involving other police units and the ALEA Aviation Unit.

Coleman says the car chase ended in the area of Shamrock Lane, which is inside the bypass, between Vaughn Road and McGehee Road. A foot chase began, which ended with the capture of three suspects and two handguns. However, police say one suspect got away.

Police say there was property damage as a result of the gunfire, but no injuries.