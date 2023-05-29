Pleasant Memorial Day, Warmer Later This Week

by Ben Lang

Pleasant late-May weather continues for Memorial Day across central and south Alabama. After morning lows fell into the low 60s, afternoon highs range from the low to mid 80s. A few stray showers formed Sunday afternoon, but that looks unlikely to occur Monday afternoon. However, some fair-weather clouds form during the afternoon, resulting in a partly cloudy sky.

Monday night looks mild with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures fall into the low 60s overnight. Tuesday looks partly cloudy, warm, and rain-free, with highs in the mid 80s. Rain returns to our area on Wednesday. However, only stray to isolated showers or storms form during the afternoon. Although, daytime rain chances trend higher Thursday and Friday.

Still, rain coverage remains isolated to widely scattered each day. Temperatures trend warmer as June begins, with highs in the upper 80s. The rain chance trends down this weekend, while temperatures remain very warm with highs in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. Next week begins mainly dry and warm Monday.