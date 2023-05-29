UPDATE: Photo of Montgomery Homicide Suspect Released

by WAKA 8

A photo has been released of the suspect in a fatal shooting that happened overnight in Montgomery.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has released the photo of a male suspect who is wanted for questioning.

As WAKA 8 has reported, this morning at about 3:15, police and fire medics were called to a hospital where 22-year-old Rondarius McQueen had been taken by personal vehicle after suffering a gunshot wound.

McQueen was pronounced dead at 3:47AM.

Police say the shooting happened in the 100 block of Folmar Parkway, which is just off Mobile Highway.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP. You can remain anonymous.