Homecoming celebration held for injured Montgomery firefighter

by WAKA 8

Montgomery firefighters welcomed home one of their own Wednesday in a homecoming celebration.

Capt. Donald Crenshaw, Jr. was hospitalized at UAB Burn Center for his injuries he received in the fatal house fire on Gilmer Avenue on May 14. That house fire claimed the life of a six-year-old child and a bedridden man.

On-duty personnel from Station 12, along with his immediate and Fire/Rescue family, were on hand to greet Capt. Crenshaw as he arrived at Montgomery Aviation on Selma Highway.

Four other firefighters were also injured in that fire. Firefighter DeAndre Hartman is still at UAB Burn Center recovering from his injuries.

Firefighters David Watson, James Christian, Jr. and Adarius Wesley were treated for burns at Baptist Medical Center South and later released.