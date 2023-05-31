Warmer, Higher Humidity, Low Rain Chances Through Friday

by Ben Lang

Wednesday morning was rain-free with some sunshine but also a fair amount of cloud-cover. However, rain appears possible Wednesday afternoon. Although, rain coverage remains low, with only stray to isolated showers or storms. Otherwise, the sky remains partly to mostly cloudy in rain-free locations, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

A handful of showers or storms may linger through the evening. However, Wednesday night becomes rain-free after midnight, but the sky remains mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 60s. The sky may become partly cloudy again by Thursday afternoon, but isolated showers or storms likely form again. Again, the rain coverage remains low, so many locations may remain dry. Otherwise, afternoon temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s.

Friday looks similar to Wednesday and Thursday, with stray to isolated showers or storms during the afternoon. Otherwise, the sky remains mostly to partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The first weekend of June looks mainly dry, with only stray showers or storms possible Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures may trend warmer, with highs near 90° each day.

Daytime rain chances remain low for the first few days of next week. Temperatures may back down slightly, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.