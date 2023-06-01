90+ Degree Heat Coming Our Way

by Shane Butler

It’s June 1st and that marks the beginning of meteorological summer. We expect it to look and feel like it over the next several days. Mostly sunny skies will help send temps into the upper 80s to lower 90s for highs. Rain chances will remain rather slim but stray shower or storm will be possible each afternoon. Farther to the south of us in the Gulf of Mexico is Tropical Depression Two. The system is forecast to become a tropical storm tonight or tomorrow. It will be named Arlene. The storm is forecast to move southward and away from our gulf coast areas. This will make it a none factor in our weekend weather. Looking ahead into next week, we see a very summer-like weather pattern. Each day will reveal lots of sunshine along with the chance of a stray shower or two. Temps will continue to warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s.