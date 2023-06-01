Fellow Montgomery firefighters holding fundraiser for injured brothers

by WAKA 8

Some Montgomery firefighters are holding a fundraiser to help their fellow brothers injured in a fatal house fire three weeks ago.

As you may remember, the Gilmer Avenue fire claimed the life of a six-year-old child and a bedridden man.

The fire also injured five firefighters. One of those firefighters is still in the hospital. WAKA reached out to Montgomery Fire/Rescue and we were told firefighter Deandre Hartman is improving, but remains in the UAB Burn Center in Birmingham.

The other four have been released. Capt. Donald Crenshaw, Jr. was discharged Wednesday from the UAB Burn Center and is now back in Montgomery.

The firefighters are prepping, cooking and selling 250 Boston Butts for $45 each. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to those injured.

The fundraising event will begin Friday at 4:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Ric and Mo’s on Watchman Drive in Montgomery.