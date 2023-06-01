GolfSuites to open new location in Opelika

by WAKA 8

GolfSuites, a family-oriented year-round entertainment venue, will soon open its fourth nationwide location in Opelika.

The golf-based entertainment will be located in the The Landings development at the southwest corner of Gateway Drive, Highway 280 and I-85.

GolfSuites says its goal is to connect communities by providing fun and engaging experiences through food and beverage, technology driven games, golf game improvement and live entertainment.

The Landings Developer William Kadish, co-founder of Broad Metro LLC, recently made the announcement to bring the facility to Opelika.

“Our company has always had a focus on bettering the communities where we do business,” Kadish said. “This GolfSuites project is going to be top notch entertainment for the whole family, which is the type of gathering place that strengthens communities.”

Dates for the groundbreaking, ribbon cutting ceremony and opening day have yet to be scheduled, but officials are hoping to open sometime in the second quarter of 2023.