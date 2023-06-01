June Begins Warm And Humid With Low Rain Chances

by Ben Lang

Thursday morning was rain-free with a fair amount of sunshine across central and south Alabama. Thursday afternoon looks partly to mostly cloudy and warm with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Stray to isolated showers or storms form during the afternoon, and may linger through the early evening. However, rain coverage remains very low, so most locations stay dry.

Friday looks partly cloudy and warm with only stray afternoon showers or storms. Afternoon temperatures warm into the upper 80s. Saturday and Sunday look mainly rain-free and hot, with only stray afternoon showers or storms, and highs near 90° each day. Rain chances remain low for most of next week, with only isolated daytime showers or storms Monday through Thursday. Temperatures remain plenty warm, with highs in the upper 80s each day.