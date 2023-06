A Very Warm And Mainly Dry First Weekend Of June

by Ben Lang

Friday morning was quite nice across central and south Alabama. The sky was mainly sunny during the early to mid-morning, then partly cloudy at midday with fair-weather cumulus clouds in the sky. Our area was rain-free through midday, but stray showers may form during the afternoon. However, at least 90% of us remain rain-free with a mostly to partly sunny sky and high temperatures in the upper 80s.