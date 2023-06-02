DHS Alumni Gather in Demopolis for Ultimate Tailgate

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Graduates of Demopolis High School from near and far — are headed back home this weekend — for the Ultimate Tiger Tailgate.

The giant-sized homecoming event — features classes from 2021 — all the way back to 1973.

Organizers expect about 2000 DHS alumni to attend the event.

It’s being held Saturday at the Theo Ratliff Activity Center — from 10 am to 6 pm.

“They don’t get the opportunity to come home unless it’s for a family event and they’re with their family. But this is the time you can take out and spend with your schoolmates,” said Letonya Williams Horton.

“It’s always good to be able to see people that you haven’t seen in a long time. And for a joyous occasion,” said Christine Mullen.

“We love Demopolis. I love Demopolis High School. So, I think this event is well overdue,” said Monaleto Irby.

“Having the opportunity to come home and see what’s, and see the growth of Demopolis for one. And then like I say just seeing everybody else and getting together. You know it’s all about the fellowship and getting together,” said Theo Ratliff.

This is the first year for the Ultimate Tailgate.

And organizers hope to make it an annual event.