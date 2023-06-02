Yellowhammer Cookie is now the official Alabama state cookie

by WAKA 8

Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a bill to make the Yellowhammer Cookie the official state cookie.

The creator of the cookie recipe is Mary Claire Cook, a fourth-grade student at Trinity Presbyterian School in Montgomery.

Friday, she brought a batch of her cookies to Gov. Kay Ivey, who taste-tested the cook and gave it her stamp of approval.

“Sweet Home Alabama just got a little sweeter!” Ivey said.

The bill to make the Yellowhammer Cookie the official state cookie was introduced by State Rep. Reed Ingram (R-Pike Road). It features pecans and peanuts (in the form of peanut butter), which are two important Alabama agricultural products.

His bill noted that Alabama is one of only 15 states that produces pecans, which is Alabama’s state nut. Alabama is the country’s #2 peanut producer. The peanut is Alabama’s official state legume.

The cookie gets its yellowhammer name from the name of the state’s official bird. Other ingredients in the cookie include honey, brown sugar and oats.