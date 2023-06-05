Feels Like Summer!

by Shane Butler

There’s nothing unusual about the weather setup over our area. We expect temps to climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s for highs. Our sky starts out mostly sunny but during the afternoon scattered showers and storm develop. This will become a familiar weather pattern through most of the week. A frontal boundary will make a run at the state Thursday. We could see a few more showers or storms along the boundary as it passes through the area. The front moves south of us and its back to mostly sunny and drier conditions Friday. You will probably notice the milder/drier air at least into Saturday. Moisture will be on the increase and showers are likely to return Sunday and again Monday. Temps during this period will continue to hover in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Looks like we’re easing into a summertime weather pattern going forward.