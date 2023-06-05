Very Warm, Humid, With Daytime Storms Through Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Monday morning was rain-free with sunshine and fair-weather clouds. However, isolated to widely scattered showers or storms form Monday afternoon. Although, many locations may miss out on cooling rain through Monday evening. Otherwise, the sky remains partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Showers and storms fade away after sunset, and the sky becomes mostly clear overnight. Monday night lows settle in the mid 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday’s weather look similar to Monday. Each day looks partly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers or storms. However, less than half of our area receives rain each day. For those that miss out on rain, the sky remains partly cloudy on average with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday look drier. Models indicate a front may move through and south of our area.