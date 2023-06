Hot And Humid With Daytime Storms Through Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Tuesday morning was nice for early June at least across central and south Alabama. Morning lows briefly fell into the mid 60s. The sky was mainly sunny through the late morning, with fair-weather cumulus clouds forming by midday. Tuesday afternoon looks partly cloudy, with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms forming at random. High temperatures range from the upper 80s to low 90s.