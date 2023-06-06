Montana Fouts and Ally Shipman earn College Sport Communicators Academic All-American Honors

Alabama Softball

by Lindsey Bonner

After the conclusion of their season at the Women’s College World Series, two Alabama Softball Players are still earning accolades for not only their performances on the field this season, but in the classroom as well.

Both pitcher Montana Fouts and Catcher Ally Shipman earn College Sport Communicators Softball Academic All-American honors.

Fouts, who has already completed her bachelors degree in Psychology, has been working towards her Masters degree in Sport Hospitality during the Spring of 2023 and has maintained a 3.62 GPA. Like Fouts, Shipman also has finished her bachelors degree. She graduated last summer with a degree in Human Environmental Sciences. This Spring she has been pursuing her Masters in Health Studies and has maintained a 4.0 GPA.

-Information from the University of Alabama