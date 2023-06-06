Rain Chances Increase Late Week

by Shane Butler

We continue to see those daily rounds of afternoon showers and storms. This trend will stick around through Thursday. After that, we’re drying out a bit behind a frontal passage Thursday night. Northerly winds will usher in drier air and you will notice the change as humidity levels drop. High pressure moves overhead and we’re looking at sunny and milder conditions through Saturday. Temps will still manage upper 80s to around 90s for highs but overnight temps will cool down a bit. We’re expecting upper 50s to lower 60s early Saturday morning. It’s a brief period of less humid air because moisture quickly returns Sunday. This surge of moisture will lead to rain chances increasing for Sunday afternoon into Monday. Showers and storms are likely, especially on Monday.