Some afternoon storms Wednesday, drier late this week

by Ben Lang

Wednesday started on a nice note again, for early June at least in central and south Alabama. Morning lows briefly fell into the mid 60s, and the sky was mainly sunny through at least mid-morning. Fair-weather cumulus clouds developed by midday, and a handful of showers formed during the early afternoon. Showers and storms remain isolated to widely scattered Wednesday, so some locations miss out on cooling rain.

Otherwise, the sky remains partly cloudy with high temperatures near 90°.