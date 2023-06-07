Troy announces the dates for their 11th annual Football Women’s Clinic

Troy Football

by Lindsey Bonner

The Troy Football Program has set the date for its 11th annual Football Women’s Clinic. This year’s clinic will be held on July 27th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and is hosted by Jon and Ginny Sumrall.

The cost of admission is $25 a person and includes a t-shirt, snacks, and drinks.

During the clinic, participants will go through drills, get an inside look at the program, and will hear from coaches and staff.

If you are interested in participating, you are encouraged to register online at TroyTrojans.com/ FootballClinic

-Information from Troy University