Alabama Republican Party “disappointed” with U.S. Supreme Court ruling on congressional districts

by WAKA 8

The Alabama Republican Party has released a statement on the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that says Alabama’s congressional district maps violate the Voting Rights Act.

Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl issued the following statement:

“The Alabama Republican Party is disappointed in the ruling by the United States Supreme Court. The U.S. Constitution is clear that drawing district lines – as well as redistricting – are the responsibility of state legislatures.

“Regardless of our disagreement with the Court’s decision, we are confident the Alabama Legislature will redraw district lines that ensure the people of Alabama are represented by members who share their beliefs, while following the requirements of applicable law.

“The Alabama Republican Party remains committed to competing in every district, and will work hard to win all seven Congressional seats with candidates that reflect their communities and the values of the State of Alabama.”

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling in favor of Black voters in an Alabama congressional redistricting case, ordering the creation of a second district with a large Black population. Currently, only one of the state’s seven districts has a large Black population — the 7th Congressional District, with the seat held by Democratic Congresswoman Terri Sewell.