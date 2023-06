Less rain, less humid, still hot for the rest of the week

by Ben Lang

Thursday morning was mainly sunny yet again across central and south Alabama. Temperatures soared to near 90° by midday, and likely warm into the low 90s during the afternoon. The sky remains mostly to partly sunny through sunset, with only stray to isolated showers or storms. A shower or storm remains possible overnight, with a partly cloudy sky otherwise and lows in the mid to upper 60s.