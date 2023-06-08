Trending Slightly Drier For A Few Days

by Shane Butler

Canadian wildfire smoke continues to plague the northeast and we’re even seeing some of it over our state. You may notice a hazy sky and that is in part due to the wildfire smoke. We don’t foresee any issues for us as our air quality remains in the good range. A frontal boundary will advance southward through the area tonight. Drier air will try to work in behind the frontal passage. We can’t take rain out of the forecast completely but most spots remain dry Friday and Saturday. Temps will continue to manage upper 80s to lower 90s for highs behind the front. Moisture quickly returns and we’re back into an active weather pattern Sunday into Monday. Rain and storms are likely to advance across the area. We begin to settle into another summertime weather pattern Tuesday through the remainder of next week. That means temps will climb into the lower 90s for highs and those pop up showers and storms will be possible each afternoon. You can expect this to be the setup until further notice.