Roundabout to be built at intersection of two Pike County highways

by WAKA 8

A roundabout will soon be coming to an intersection of two highways in Pike County.

Construction will start Monday on a roundabout at the intersection of highway 87 and highway 167 south of Troy.

It’s the split that will take you either to Elba on 87 or to Enterprise on 167, where many folks then continue on to get to Panama City Beach, Florida.

A connector road will be built first to divert traffic while the roundabout is built.

The $3.4 million project is expected to be finished next year.

While roundabouts are confusing to some drivers, federal highway officials say they cut the number of wrecks by about one-third and reduce crash fatalities by more than 90%.