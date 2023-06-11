Strong To Severe Storms Possible Tonight Into Early Monday

by Shane Butler

A very active weather pattern will continue across our area through Wednesday. We expect several rounds of strong to possibly severe storms to move through the state. The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail. Scattered showers and a few strong storms are possible this afternoon but we believe the severe storms will move into Perry, Chilton, Coosa, and Tallapoosa county around 10PM. The storms advance southward and move over Autauga, Elmore, and Montgomery county around Midnight. All storms moving through the area will be capable of strong winds, hail, frequent lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Looks like the storms will be exiting off to our south and east by 4am Monday.

Another round of storms will try to form across south and west Alabama Monday afternoon. These storms will be capable of damaging winds and large hail as well. The window for storm development opens around noon and last into the early evening hours. The next batch of storms head our way Tuesday and these could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail. We’re caught up in storm track favors the deep south for the next several days. We will need to stay weather aware and prepared to seek shelter when storms approach. When storms aren’t occurring, it will be hot and humid with temps in the upper 80s to lower 90s.