Alabama Volleyball releases their 2023 schedule

Alabama Volleyball

by Lindsey Bonner

The Alabama Crimson Tide releases its 2023 Volleyball Schedule.

Before the season officially kicks off, the Tide will host North Alabama for an exhibition game on August 19th.

Alabama will officially kick off the season by hosting the Crimson Tide Invitational on August 25th & 26th. During the Crimson Tide Invitational, Alabama will face Mississippi Valley State, Saint Louis, and Mercer.

After their home tournament, The Tide will head to the Tulane Tournament in New Orleans, Louisiana September 1st through the 3rd. At the Tulane Tournament Alabama will face Tulane, Alabama A&M, and Sam Houston State.

In their final tournament to kick off the season, Alabama will head closer to home and compete at the UAB Tournament September 8th through the 10th. Alabama will face Texas A&M Commerce, Tarleton State, and UAB.

Before kicking off SEC play, Alabama will travel to Troy on September 14th to play the Trojans and then will return home to host Grambling State on September 16th.

The road portion of Alabama’s SEC games include; Ole Miss (September 22nd), Mississippi State (September 24th), Florida (October 8th), Arkansas (October 15th), South Carolina (October 18th), Texas A&M (November 3rd), LSU (November 5th), Georgia (November 19th), and Auburn (November 22nd.)

The home portion of Alabama’s SEC schedule includes; Kentucky (October 1st), Tennessee (October 4th), Missouri (October 11th), LSU (October 22nd), Mississippi State (October 27th), Auburn (October 29th), Arkansas (November 10th), Florida (November 12th), and Texas A&M (November 25th.)