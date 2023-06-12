Multiple rounds of storms, some severe, through Thursday

by Ben Lang

One round of storms moved through our area late Sunday night through early Monday morning. However, the rest of the morning through midday weather was relatively quiet. Although, additional storms form Monday afternoon, mainly in south Alabama. Some of these storms may become strong to severe, capable of strong wind gusts and hail. Otherwise, heavy rain and frequent lightning accompany these storms.

Some locations may not see rain Monday afternoon. There, the sky remains partly cloudy with highs near 90°. Storms linger into Monday evening, but we likely get a break from rain overnight. However, multiple additional rounds of storms move through our area through Thursday. Some of those storms may become strong to severe. The storm prediction center places our entire viewing area within a “slight” (level 2/5) severe risk Tuesday and Wednesday.

The chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms continues through at least Thursday morning. Friday might be a mainly dry day at last, but hot and humid with high temperatures in the low 90s. Daytime showers and storms may remain isolated this weekend, and Saturday and Sunday look hot and humid otherwise with high temperatures in the low 90s.