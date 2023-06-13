Multiple rounds of storms, some severe, through Thursday

by Ben Lang

A cluster of strong to severe storms works south through southern Alabama Tuesday afternoon. A severe thunderstorm watch continues for Alabama counties south of highway 80 until 7PM Tuesday. There, storms may produce strong straight-line wind gusts and hail quarter (1″) size or larger. Our entire area also lies within a slight (level 2/5) severe risk area from the Storm Prediction Center through Tuesday night.

There could be a break in shower and storm activity Tuesday evening. However, additional storms may form later Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Multiple rounds of storms, some severe, may affect our area throughout the day Wednesday. The storm prediction center places most of our area within an enhanced (level 3/5) severe risk area Wednesday. Strong straight-line wind gusts and large hail look like the primary hazards.