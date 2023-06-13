Strong To Severe Storms Likely Wednesday!

by Shane Butler

We’re in a lull in the rain/storm activity for several hours going forward. This will allow for a quiet evening before the next round of storms work into the area overnight. Another wave of rain/storms will enter west Alabama after midnight and advance eastward. Some of the storms could be strong and maybe even severe. The main threats will be damaging winds and hail. A few areas could pick up an inch or two of rainfall.

Wednesday is setting up to be rather activity with multiple waves of storms moving through the area. We expect a round of morning storms and then more later in the day into the evening. Any of these storms could be strong to severe. The main threats will again be damaging winds and hail. We will mention a low end threat for a tornado or two. Rain with these waves could be heavy and that could lead to areas of flash flooding.

The rain/storm track will continue across our area Thursday. We can’t rule out more strong to severe storms. The main threats with this round will be damaging winds and hail. Periods of heavy rain and frequent lightning strikes are likely as well.

Friday going into the upcoming weekend is looking a little calmer. There will still be periods of rain and storms but we don’t see as many waves moving through the area. This should allow temps to climb back into the lower 90s for highs.