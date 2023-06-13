UPDATE: Three more suspects arrested in Andalusia murder

by WAKA 8

Andalusia police say three more suspects have been arrested in the murder of an Evergreen man who was killed in Andalusia in October.

Police Chief Paul Hudson says three people from Evergreen, Derrick Demetrius Thomas, Jr. and Le’Morion Lorenzo Fantroy, both 20 years old, and 19-year-old Siyonesty Marchelle Gill, are being held without bond in the Covington County Jail.

They are suspects in the October 19, 2022, death of 22-year-old Treyvous Cobbins, Hudson said.

As WAKA 8 has reported, police found Cobbins inside his car with a gunshot wound at the Foxwood Village apartment complex. He died at Andalusia Health.

A fourth suspect, 20-year-old Teddy Donnell Cozart of Andalusia, was arrested in Indiana in late May after Hudson said he was stopped for speeding by Indiana State Troopers, who determined he was wanted on an active Alabama warrant for homicide.

Hudson says he has since been extradited and also is in custody in the Covington County Jail.

Hudson said all four are being held without bond under the terms of Aniah’s Law, a 2022 Alabama law which allows prosecutors to request that violent offenders be held without bail. The judge must rule without 48 hours of a hearing on whether to deny bail.

A Covington County judge approved the use of Aniah’s Law for Cozart last week, and is expected to rule similarly in the cases of Thomas, Fantroy and Gill, he said.