Troy has nine players earn Preseason All-Sun Belt Honors

Troy Football

by Lindsey Bonner

After a stellar 2022 campaign where the Trojans won the Sun Belt Title, players continue to receive accolades as the 2023 season approaches. Nine of Troy’s players earned preseason All-Sun Belt Team honors by Phil Steele.

Four Trojans were named to the first team, those being; T.J. Jackson, Richard Jibunor, Quentin Skinner, and Reddy Steward. Dell Pettus was the only Trojans to earn second-team honors, while Daniel King, Grant Betts, and Kimani Vidal all received third-team.

The Trojans finished off the 2022 season ranked 19th in the AP Top 25 after a trip to the Cure Bowl where they defeated UTSA. This was the program’s first-ever postseason ranking.

Troy kicks off the 2023 season at home on September 2nd against Stephen F. Austin.

-Information from Troy University