Juneteenth events in our area

Here’s a look at some of the Juneteenth celebrations happening in our area:

MONTGOMERY

Juneteenth – Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts

Saturday, June 17 9AM-11-AM

FREE

Art, cultural displays, parade

Freedom Day – Rosa Parks Museum

Saturday, June 17 11AM-5PM

FREE

Music, tours of the museum, 1950s and 1960s buses, food, children’s activities

City of Montgomery Juneteenth Celebration – Riverwalk Amphitheater

Saturday, June 17 2PM-6PM

FREE

Music, art, cultural displays, children’s activities, food trucks

Freedom Gala – Hardy Center at ASU

Saturday, June 17 6PM-11:30PM

$60

Presented by Hutchinson Missionary Baptist Church, masquerade night, music, silent auction at 6PM

Juneteenth and Father’s Day Celebration – Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts

Sunday, June 18 1PM-4PM

FREE

Bring a picnic lunch with drinks provided, music, artmaking, photo booth

SELMA

Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom – 1705 Selma Avenue

Saturday, June 17 3PM-6PM

FREE

Music

PRATTVILLE

Autauga County Juneteenth Parade & Celebration – Mac Gray Park

Saturday, June 17 – 9AM-6PM

FREE

Parade at 9AM, music, food, children’s activities

Celebration at 11AM at North Highland Memorial Community Center

BULLOCK COUNTY

Juneteenth Festival – Harris Park, in Midway

Saturday, June 17 – 9AM-3PM

FREE

Entertainment, games, prizes