Rain & Storms Will Impact Some Of Your Weekend

by Shane Butler

Our wet and stormy weather pattern doesn’t seem to want to let up anytime soon. We remain in a favorable position for storm systems to track right through our area. We continue to see these systems lined up in the model data and there are several more to go before our weather settles back into a typical June setup.

Tonight is looking active during the late evening and into early Saturday morning. Some of the storms will be capable of damaging winds up to 60 mph and large hail. Periods of heavy downpours and frequent lightning strikes are likely as well.

Saturday will start out with another round of strong to severe storms during the early morning hours. A storm system will move out of Mississippi and track through parts of the area. Storms will be capable of damaging winds and large hail. We don’t see an all day rain event and most of you will see sunshine at times. This should allow temps to climb into the upper 80s to low 90s in spots.

Sunday will be very similiar to Saturday. There’s the potential for a morning storms system to roll through then scattered storms during the afternoon hours. Any of these storms could produce damaging winds and large hail.

The upcoming workweek doesn’t seem to be looking any different than the weekend. More of these storm complexes will travel through the region. The usual threats of strong winds and hail will be possible. Where rain and storms don’t occur, we expect partly sunny skies with temps in the upper 80s to near 90.

We’re no doubt in an usual weather pattern setup for June. We hope you will continue to stay weather aware and seek shelter when storms approach your area.