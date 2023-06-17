Juneteeth celebrations begin in Montgomery

by WAKA 8

Juneteenth celebrations started Saturday in the River Region. The festivities began this morning at Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts. The free event featured live music, arts and crafts and a parade for people of all ages to enjoy. Inside the museum, visitors could explore “The Bias Inside Us” exhibit. It raises awareness about the psychology and impact of bias, as well as ways to combat it.

The eighth annual Juneteenth celebration took place at Troy University’s Rosa Parks Museum. Hundreds of people enjoyed live music from local talent, as well as local food vendors and an art contest for area students. Guests also peeked inside the authentic 1950’s and 1960’s Montgomery city bus and Greyhound bus. Visitors received free admission to the Rosa Parks Museum and Children’s Wing.