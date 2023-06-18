Another Round Of Strong To Severe Storms Tonight Into Monday Morning!

by Shane Butler

We remain in a weather pattern that is supportive of multiple waves of storms tracking through our area. It’s unusual for mid June and all indications are we have several more days of this ahead. Each new round of storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and large hail. The tornado threat is low but not zero. We will all need to continue being weather aware this week.

Tonight is setting up for another round of storms to move into the area during the late evening hours. We expect scattered to storms to enter west Alabama around 9pm and advance eastward. More storms will follow and may eventually develop into a line. Any of the storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and large hail. A few spin tornadoes are possible as well. Heavy rain will occur with some of the storms leading to a flash flood threat. Some spots could see additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Looks like the storms exit our area around 7am and its quiet through noon Monday.

Monday Afternoon will reveal the next round of storms for the area. Once again damaging winds and hail will be the main threats. We see storms being triggered around noon and continuing into the early evening hours.

Tuesday through late week is setting up to be a little more like June weather conditions. Scattered showers and storms will be around but most will occur during the day and die out during the evening. Daytime temps will be impacted by the rain activity all week. The average high around mid June is 92 degrees. We’re thinking lower to mid 80s most of the week. I guess a positive to all this active weather is the heat backing down. Keep the rain gear handy and stay weather alert throughout the week!