Virginia man killed in Lee County accident

by WAKA 8

State troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Lee County that happened early Sunday that claimed the life of a Virginia man.

The crash happened on Lee County Road 379, approximately 3 miles south of Valley.

28-year-old Nicholas Faison, of Virginia Beach, was fatally injured when the 2012 Nissan Sentra he was driving left the roadway and struck a culvert, stop sign and multiple trees. Authorities say Faison, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.