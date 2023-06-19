More Rounds Of Rain And Storms Coming Our Way This Week

by Shane Butler

We’re keeping the threat for more storms in the forecast throughout the week but we’re also seeing model trends showing a decrease in rain activity as the week progresses. This is going to allow for more sunshine and temps will respond with 90+ degree heat coming back late week into the upcoming weekend.

We head into this evening with storms pushing southward and out of our area. The late evening and overnight hours look quiet. I’m thinking partly cloudy and drier for a change.

Tuesday starts out mostly sunny and dry but as the day progresses showers and a few storms will develop over us. An area of low pressure will be positioned northeast of the state. The winds around it will be northwesterly. This wind direction helps keep us dry most of the day but eventually showers/storms develop in the circulation and these will go into the evening hours. A few storms could become strong or possibly severe. Main threats would be damaging winds and hail.

Wednesday has the low positioned over us and this will allow for more clouds and rain activity throughout the day. Rain and occasionally storms are likely throughout the day. Temps will come down and high temps will only manage the lower to mid 80s.

Thursday is looking a little less wet as the low begins to open up and move away from the state. This trend continues on Friday and we should see less rain and storms. Temps will begin to climb and we’re expecting upper 80s to lower 90s Friday afternoon. We’re seeing this slightly drier weather pattern establish itself into the weekend. Mostly sunny skies will help send temps into the lower 90s for highs. I’m looking at this pattern to continue into the first of next week as well.