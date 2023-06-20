Typical June Weather Conditions Are Coming Back Soon

by Shane Butler

An area of low pressure will be the main weather feature impacting our weather Wednesday into Thursday. This disturbance will help generate clouds and rain activity across the state. Rain and thunderstorms are likely and some storms could be strong at times. This system will depart late week and we’re looking at a drier weather pattern for a few days.

This evening is going to be active with scattered showers and storms in our eastern counties. We expect brief heavy downpours along with frequent lightning strikes. Most other areas will continue dry and quiet during the evening.

Overnight should be quiet areawide with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Some areas in the east could experience low clouds or fog. This would reduce visibilities and caution is advised with travel. Temps will hover in the upper 60s to lower 70s for overnight lows.

Wednesday has the low pressure system having a greater impact on our weather. Clouds along with showers and storms are likely. Some of the storms may be strong with gusty winds, hail, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning strikes. Temps will be down due to clouds and rain activity. We see highs only in the lower to mid 80s. The low pressure system continues to produce showers and storms over us Thursday. Temps will remain in the mid 80s for highs.

Friday through the upcoming weekend is trending drier and much warmer. Isolated showers or storms can’t be ruled out but most of us remain dry. More sunshine will help boost temps into the upper 80s to lower 90s for highs. This weather setup will look more like what you expect for late June.