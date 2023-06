Fairly Wet Wednesday, Then Drier Through The Weekend

by Ben Lang

Summer officially started just before 10AM central time Wednesday. However, Wednesday afternoon may not resemble a typical summer day weather-wise for our area. The rest of the day looks rather wet, with scattered to numerous showers and storms. Some breaks of sunshine may allow temperatures to reach the upper 80s in locations that remain rain-free long enough. Some rain lingers into or through the evening, but mostly tapers off overnight.