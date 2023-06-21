Montgomery’s Confederate Street Renaming Proposal

by Teresa Lawson

Mayor Steven Reed has proposed taking more measures to break ties to the confederacy in Montgomery.

Mayor Reed is asking the Montgomery City Council to re-consider a proposal presented to them in March 2022 which outlines a plan that would do away with anything across the city that places praise on persons who supported slave ownership, Jim Crow and/or the confederacy.

With the Montgomery Public School System already participating with the renaming of two Montgomery schools the mayor is now asking for the renaming of 10 to 11 streets named for leaders in the confederacy.

If approved by the City Council any streets named after those with ties to the confederacy will be re named after local people who have made a positive change in the city.