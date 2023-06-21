Summertime Heat Heading Our Way!

by Shane Butler

We’re slowly moving out of our rainy weather pattern and it’s going to be replaced by the heat. Summer is officially underway today and this weekend is going to feel every bit of it. Hot and humid conditions are on the way and you’re going to feel it. We expect 90+ degree heat and little if any showers to help cool us down.

THIS EVENING: Scattered showers and storms linger across the area. Some storms will be capable of very heavy rainfall. Flash flooding is possible where slow moving storms occur. Most other spots will continue mostly cloudy with temps hovering in the 70s.

OVERNIGHT: A few showers may still be around but most of the rain activity departs. Low clouds or fog are likely to form and that will reduce visibilities in spots. Temps will only fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

THURSDAY: The area of low pressure helping to generate our recent showers and storms will be moving away from us. We expect fewer storms to develop over us. Temps will warm into the mid to upper 80s for highs.

FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND: Our rain chances decrease significantly and we’re back into abundant sunshine. As a result, temps will soar into the lower 90s for highs. Humidity levels will remain fairly and that will make it feel a bit uncomfortable in the late afternoon heating. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out but don’t count on one for much relief. Looks like summertime heat is on the way and it’s sticking around for a while.