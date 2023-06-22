Autauga County school board interviews superintendent candidates

by WAKA 8

Members of the Autauga County school board have interviewed five candidates for the school superintendent’s position.

The candidates are Dr. John Barge, Dr. William Bergeron, Dr. Michele Edwards, Dr. Fred Rayfield and Mr. Lyman Woodfin.

Thursday, members of the public got to sit in on the interviews, which were held at the Chapter One Center in Prattville.

Kim Crockett, the chairperson for the Autauga County Board of Education says the plan is to announce the new superintendent on June 29.

The new superintendent will replace Tim Tidmore, who retired earlier this year, with Daniel Boyd serving as interim.