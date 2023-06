Fewer Daytime Showers And Storms Through This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Thursday morning was fairly cloudy, yet featured little rain across our area. However, at least isolated daytime showers or storms may form Thursday afternoon or evening. Although, outside of rain, the sky likely becomes more sunny during the afternoon. Still, for late June, afternoon temperatures remain tolerable, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain fades away after midnight, with a partly cloudy sky overnight and lows near 70°.