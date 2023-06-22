Warehouse fire under investigation in Waugh

by WAKA 8

The Waugh-Mt. Meigs Volunteer Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called just after 5:00 a.m. to Pike Road Golf Carts on Wax Myrtle Court. This is located just off U.S. 80.

Waugh-Mt. Meigs Fire Chief Anthony Williams said the fire was contained to the warehouse area where the batteries are stored, but it’s too early to say what caused the fire.

Chief Williams said there was major damage to the building.

No one was there at the time of the fire and no one was injured either.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Pike Road Fire Department assisted in the fire.